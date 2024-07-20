Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

