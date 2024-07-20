Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average is $177.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $312,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,013,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,564,815.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $312,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,013,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,564,815.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

