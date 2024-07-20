Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

