Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

