Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 105 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in argenx by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in argenx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $471.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.02. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.47.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

