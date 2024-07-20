Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,625 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.72.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 1.3 %

FSLR opened at $216.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.84. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

