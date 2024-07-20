Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,071 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $2,714,757.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $634,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,560.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,802 shares of company stock valued at $32,145,874 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

