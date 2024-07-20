Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 186,463 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,463 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 54.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $59.09 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

