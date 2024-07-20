Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,116 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $195,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $124.89 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

