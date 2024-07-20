Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,991 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $2,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $54,498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.