Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 93,554 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $131.56 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $137.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

