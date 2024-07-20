Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

