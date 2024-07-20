Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

