Ryanair (RYAAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.