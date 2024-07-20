Ryanair (RYAAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

