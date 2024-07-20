SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Trading Down 0.4%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 4,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

SABS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.44. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,531.26% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

