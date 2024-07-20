Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 115.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

