Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,249,211.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,890,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 71,266 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $2,720,223.22.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $35.74 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.