Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Reduced by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after buying an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

