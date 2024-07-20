Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.90.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $55.88.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
