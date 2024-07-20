Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SDGR

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Schrödinger Stock Down 1.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after acquiring an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 865,867 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 405,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $55.88.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.