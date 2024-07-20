Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.39

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 23988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

