Scott Bizily Sells 1,750 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,900.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28.

On Thursday, May 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50.

Shares of FDMT opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $744.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,735.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDMT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

