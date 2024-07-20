Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $475.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.18. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $480.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

