Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

