Sei Investments Co. Acquires 64,805 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $20.19 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

