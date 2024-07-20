Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $259.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.21. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.74.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

