Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,566 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after acquiring an additional 904,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $10,562,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,601,000 after acquiring an additional 419,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $4,083,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Knowles Stock Performance

Knowles stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

