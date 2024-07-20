Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,444 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,857.18.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,832.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,274.91 and a 1 year high of $1,856.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,716.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,606.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

