Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,825 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

HZO opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $734.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

