Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,847 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RH were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in RH by 513.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

NYSE RH opened at $272.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

