Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,700 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,799,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 417,145 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

PPG opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

