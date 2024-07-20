Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coty were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $67,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,803,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,251,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 78.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after buying an additional 1,395,230 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

