Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FBP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

