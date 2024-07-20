Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Range Resources worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

RRC stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

