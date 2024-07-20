Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

