Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after buying an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,864,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

