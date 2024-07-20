Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 309.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 53,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 1.1 %

ILMN opened at $114.49 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.