Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of WEX worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $184.68 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

