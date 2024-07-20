Sei Investments Co. Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

