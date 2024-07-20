Sei Investments Co. Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ciena by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Ciena by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ciena by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 332,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

