Sei Investments Co. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $12,482,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $3,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.