Sei Investments Co. Has $8.72 Million Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 705,018 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,841,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 484,420 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $7,091,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,441,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

ATMU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

