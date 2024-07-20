Sei Investments Co. Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $190.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.59 and a 12 month high of $310.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

