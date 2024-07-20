Sei Investments Co. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $39,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 and sold 45,457 shares valued at $827,810. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PRVA stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

