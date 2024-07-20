Sei Investments Co. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869,676 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after buying an additional 402,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,743,000 after buying an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

