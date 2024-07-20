Sei Investments Co. Has $9.47 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $195.47 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average of $198.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

