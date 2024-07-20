Sei Investments Co. Has $9.54 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

