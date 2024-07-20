Sei Investments Co. Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-E Online by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

GLBE stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

