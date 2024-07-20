Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

