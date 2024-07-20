Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

