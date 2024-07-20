Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $291.23 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

